FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is exiting the Danish cash and carry market by selling two stores and closing three others, it said on Friday.

Two stores in Glostrup and Aarhus will be sold to food service company Euro Cater, safeguarding around 300 jobs, the company said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)