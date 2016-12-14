FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Metro says plans to split business to cost 100 mln euros
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 14, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 8 months ago

Metro says plans to split business to cost 100 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said on Wednesday its plans to split and spin off its food and wholesale business from its consumer electronics unit will cost 100 million euros ($105.30 million), with 24 million euros of that already incurred by Sept. 30.

Metro published hundreds of pages of documents on its website detailing its plans ahead of a capital markets day on Thursday.

It confirmed that it wants the consumer electronics unit to keep a 10 percent stake in the new wholesale and food business to strengthen its capital base, adding it was aiming for an investment-grade rating.

Metro also said the wholesale and food business would have the rights to the Metro name, while the consumer electronics group, which owns the Media Markt, Saturn and Redcoon brands, would be renamed Ceconomy. ($1 = 0.9497 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.