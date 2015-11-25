FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro hikes dividend payout ratio on restructuring, falling debt
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 25, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Metro hikes dividend payout ratio on restructuring, falling debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said it would from now on pay shareholders a larger percentage of profit as an annual dividend, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt.

The payout ratio will rise to 45-55 percent of adjusted earnings per share from 40-50 percent, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also proposed raising the dividend for its 2014/15 financial year to 1 euro per ordinary share from 0.90 euro. The dividend for preference shares, which account for less than 1 percent of Metro’s stock, will fall to 1.06 euros from 1.13 euros, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

