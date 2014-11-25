FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro sells nine Greek cash-and-carry stores
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Metro sells nine Greek cash-and-carry stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG is selling its Greek cash-and-carry business to local chain Sklavenitis as part of a strategy by the sprawling group to focus on core markets.

Metro said in a statement that the sale involved nine wholesale stores and real estate with an enterprise value of 65 million euros ($80.7 million), but it did not expect an effect on earnings before interest and taxation in fiscal 2014/15.

Metro, Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer which operates an empire of 2,200 outlets in 31 countries, has been trimming its portfolio to focus on its cash and carry and consumer electronics stores in key markets.

It recently announced the sale of its cash-and-carry business in Vietnam and of its stake in British wholesale company Booker as well as the withdrawal from the Danish market.

1 US dollar = 0.8051 euro Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.