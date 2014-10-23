FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro AG says satisfied owning Kaufhof after report of approach
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Metro AG says satisfied owning Kaufhof after report of approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro said it was satisfied being the owner of department store chain Kaufhof after a report that the owner of rival chain Karstadt wanted to make an offer.

“The situation is completely unchanged,” a spokesman for Metro said in a statement on Thursday. “We have always said that for us to sell Kaufhof, we must have a suitable price with solid funding and a long-term strategy.”

Trade magazine Lebensmittel Zeitung earlier reported that Rene Benko, the Austrian property investor and owner of struggling Karstadt had wanted to bid between 2.5 and 2.7 billion euros ($3.2-$3.4 billion) for Kaufhof, higher than a bid made when he previously attempted and failed to buy the chain.

Earlier, a spokesman for Signa, the property vehicle owned by Benko, said the report was unfounded.

1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro Reporting by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.