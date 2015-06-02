FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hudson's Bay makes indicative offer for Metro's Kaufhof - sources
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hudson's Bay makes indicative offer for Metro's Kaufhof - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 2 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay has made an indicative offer for Metro’s department store chain Kaufhof, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The value of the non-binding offer is similar to a separate bid made by Austrian investor Rene Benko, they said, adding talks with Germany’s Metro were ongoing.

Sources had told Reuters last month that Benko, who owns rival department store chain Karstadt, had offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for Kaufhof.

Metro declined to comment on the matter, while Hudson’s Bay was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.9132 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
