Media Markt trials service to rent drones, VR headsets

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Media Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, is trialling a new service to allow customers to rent devices such as drones or virtual reality headsets, in a bid to tempt customers to try out new products.

Media Saturn, part of retailer Metro, reported sluggish Christmas sales, hurt by consumers pulling forward purchases due to the "Black Friday" sale in November.

The new service allows customers to rent products for one month or more and covers around 500 products, including a floor-mopping robot as well as more common items like smartphones.

"Shopping habits are changing. Consumers want more flexibility and more options," Lennart Wehrmeier, chief operating officer of Media-Saturn Deutschland, said in a statement.

Media Saturn is working with Berlin start-up Grover for the service, which is for now available only online, but may be extended to stores in the near future.

"It reaches out to new target groups, speeds up customers' decision-making, and hence boosts sales," Michael Cassau, CEO and founder of Grover, said.