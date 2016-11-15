Metro open to mediation with Media-Saturn founder-source

DUESSELDORF, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG is open to mediation to try to end a long-running dispute with the founder of its Media-Saturn consumer electronics group, industry sources said.

Media-Saturn's billionaire founder, Erich Kellerhals, still owns a stake of close to 22 percent and has regularly clashed with Metro over its management of the business, most notably over the group's move into the fast-growing online market.

Earlier this month, Kellerhals' investment firm Convergenta proposed Clemens Vedder as a mediator, but Metro was initially sceptical, noting that talks were unlikely to work as long as Kellerhals was attacking the company on his website.

However, Kellerhals has since removed critical comments from his website and several sources close to the involved parties said Vedder was now in touch with Metro to try to find a basis for talks.

Metro is currently working on plans to split off its wholesale and food business from Media-Saturn by mid-2017, although some analysts have said the dispute with Kellerhals diminishes the appeal of the consumer electronics group. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson)