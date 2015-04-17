Media-Saturn founder objects to iBood.com takeover

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Erich Kellerhals, the founder and minority owner of Media-Saturn, has objected to the way the electronics chain purchased Dutch online retailer iBood.com, stoking a long-running power struggle with majority owner Metro AG.

Kellerhals said on Friday Media-Saturn bought iBOOD.com without obtaining the required shareholder approval.

The German retailer has been fighting for control for years with Kellerhals, who owns a 22 percent stake. That dispute prompted the resignation of former Media-Saturn CEO Horst Norberg a year ago.

Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer said on Thursday it was buying a majority stake in iBOOD.com as part of a belated push into e-commerce.

“The Media-Saturn shareholders meeting on April 15 did not approve the acquisition of iBOOD GmbH,” Kellerhals’s investment vehicle Convergenta said in a statement on Friday. Thus Media-Saturn management bought the company at its own risk, the statement said.

A Metro spokesman dismissed Kellerhals’ objection, saying “all necessary internal coordination and approval procedures had been adhered to”.

Kellerhals suggested in 2011 he wanted to buy back the chain, but Metro has always said it wanted to buy out Kellerhals, seeking complete control of the asset and freeing itself from any future arguments with its co-owner.

The dispute between Metro and Kellerhals delayed the company’s move online until 2010 and Media-Saturn is now playing catch-up, trying to integrate its e-commerce business with its stores. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Thomas Atkins)