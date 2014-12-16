Metro expects solid Xmas trading after slow start

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG said it expected “satisfactory” Christmas trading despite a slow start to the season in its home market after it reported quarterly operating profit ahead of expectations.

Metro, which already reported sales of 15.1 billion euros ($18.80 billion) in the final quarter of its 2013/14 fiscal year, said operating profit before special items fell 4 percent to 418 million euros, beating an average analyst forecast for 369 million.

Metro said Christmas trade had started to pick up in the first two weeks of December after a slow start to sales - particularly of food and textiles - in Germany in November, in part due to unseasonably mild weather.

Metro, Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer, said it expected a “slight” rise in sales and earnings for the 2014/15 financial year that started in October despite “the persistently challenging economic environment” and proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8031 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)