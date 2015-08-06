FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro buys Asia food service group for $290 mln
August 6, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Metro buys Asia food service group for $290 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG has bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290 million, it said on Thursday as it reported a slowdown in same-store sales due to a shift in Easter.

Earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) before special items fell 17 percent to 209 million euros ($228 million) on sales down 1.4 percent to 14 billion euros, both roughly in line with average analyst consensus.

Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer said like-for-like sales fell 0.4 percent after a rise of 2.5 percent in the previous quarter, which it said was mainly due to Easter falling earlier this year.

Metro reiterated its forecast for the full 2014/15 financial year for a “slight rise” in sales “despite the persistently challenging economic environment” and for EBIT before special items slightly above last year’s 1.531 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

