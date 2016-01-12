FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro reports strong Christmas sales in Germany
January 12, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Metro reports strong Christmas sales in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct

* Q1 sales down 1.5 pct to 17.1 bln euros

* 2015/16 outlook confirmed

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported a 0.1 percent rise in like-for-like sales in its fiscal first quarter that includes the important Christmas period, with performance particularly strong at its core businesses in Germany.

Sales in the October to December quarter fell 1.5 percent to 17.1 billion euros ($18.6 billion), although the decline was largely due to currency effects like the weaker Russian rouble and its disposal of businesses in Denmark, Greece and Vietnam.

Metro said on Tuesday it had a “very good Christmas business” in Germany, with like-for-like sales up 2.1 percent in December and it confirmed the group’s full-year forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items.

$1 = 0.9191 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

