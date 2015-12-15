FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro expects sales and earnings to rise again in 2015/16
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Metro expects sales and earnings to rise again in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro expects sales and earnings to rise again in the 2015/16 fiscal year despite the challenging economic environment after reporting better-than-expected operating earnings for the fourth quarter.

Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer said on Tuesday it expected to see a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items for the fiscal year from October, with its core cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses performing best.

Metro reported fourth-quarter EBIT before special items rose 8 percent to 435 million euros ($479.9 million), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 379 million.

Metro, which is emerging from years of restructuring and disposals of businesses including the recent sale of its Kaufhof department stores, said net debt had fallen 2.2 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros, allowing it to consider new acquisitions.

$1 = 0.9064 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.