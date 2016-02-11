FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro earnings slip as weak Russian rouble weighs
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 11, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Metro earnings slip as weak Russian rouble weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported a bigger fall than expected in operating profit on Thursday, which it blamed on the weakness of the Russian rouble.

Metro said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, fell 7 percent to 828 million euros ($935.9 million), mainly due to currency effects of around 40 million, compared with analyst forecasts for 852 million.

Metro, which had already reported last month that sales in the October to December quarter fell to 17.1 billion euros, confirmed the group’s full-year forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and EBIT, excluding special items.

$1 = 0.8847 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.