Metro takes 450 mln eur goodwill impairment on Real

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said on Friday that it will take a 450 million euros ($490 million) goodwill impairment resulting from acquisitions 17 years ago as part of a repositioning of its hypermarket chain Real.

The impairment will not affect the group’s guidance for its currency-adjusted full year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise slightly above the 1.727 billion euros achieved in 2013/14, the group said in a statement.

“Our earnings are already strongly affected by distortions in the German pay scale structure and increased investments into competitiveness,” CEO Olaf Koch said in a statement. “Against this backdrop and to maintain the leeway required to this effect, we have now impaired this goodwill and thereby taken out the pressure from the balance sheet.”

As the group was targeting a sustainable repositioning of Real, it intended to continue investing into the Real business model also in the coming years, Koch said. ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)