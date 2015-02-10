Metro sees profit rebound in consumer electronics

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and earnings for the full year.

Group earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) excluding special items for the October to December quarter slipped slightly to 1.024 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1.073 billion euros a year ago due to a 60 million hit from the weaker Russian rouble.

That was roughly in line with average analyst forecasts for 1.008 billion in a Reuters poll, but EBIT at the Media-Saturn consumer electronics business jumped 21 percent to 349 million, ahead of average forecasts for 322 million.

Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer, which had already reported sales for the important Christmas quarter, reiterated its forecast for a “slight rise” in sales and EBIT before special items for the full 2014/15 financial year. ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)