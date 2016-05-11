FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro reports sales improvement in Germany
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 11, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Metro reports sales improvement in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported a pick up in sales in its home market on Wednesday, particularly at the cash and carry business which it plans to list separately from its consumer electronics chain.

Metro reported quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, of 11 million euros ($12.5 million), on sales down 0.9 percent to 13.574 billion, compared with average analyst forecasts for a loss of 6 million on sales of 13.536 billion.

However, group sales in Germany rose 1.7 percent, or 1.1 percent on a same store basis, with cash and carry like-for-like sales in Germany up 2 percent and the Media-Saturn consumer electronics unit up 1.1 percent.

Metro reiterated the group’s forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.