German retailer Metro proposes to split in two
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

German retailer Metro proposes to split in two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is proposing to split itself in two, with its wholesale and food business transferred to a separate entity and the consumer electronics business remaining part of the existing company.

Metro said on Wednesday such a move would open up new growth perspectives and boost stock market value by allowing the two companies to focus on their respective activities.

The proposed split needs to be approved by the management and supervisory boards. Metro said its three anchor shareholders had indicated they would support the process. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
