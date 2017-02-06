BERLIN Feb 6 Shareholders in Metro
voted on Monday in favour of a plan to split the German retailer
into two companies, one a wholesale and hypermarket food
business, and the other Europe's biggest consumer electronics
group.
Metro, a sprawling conglomerate with 2,000 stores in 29
countries, has been restructuring in recent years to focus on
cash-and-carry and consumer electronics, selling its Kaufhof
department stores and Real supermarkets in eastern Europe.
It said in a statement on Monday that 99.95 percent of the
voting share capital represented voted in favour of the split.
Metro hopes the split will help the independent companies
pursue more acquisitions and trigger a revaluation of the stock
as Metro currently trades at a discount to other pure wholesale
retailers such as Sysco and Britain's Booker.
Metro last week reported slightly lower than expected profit
in the critical Christmas quarter, hurt by the performance of
its cash and carry and hypermarket businesses.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Emma Thomasson; editing by
David Clarke)