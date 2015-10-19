FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro starts Christmas quarter with upbeat outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Metro starts Christmas quarter with upbeat outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG said it was optimistic for the Christmas trading period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its fiscal year.

Metro said on Monday that sales fell 1.1 percent to 14.2 billion euros ($16.1 billion) in the July-September quarter, hurt by currency effects and disposals.

On a like-for-like basis, sales grew at its core wholesale and consumer electronics units, by 1.1 percent and 2.9 percent respectively, Metro said in a statement.

Metro, which reports full results for the 2014/15 year on Dec. 15, confirmed its guidance for earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) before special items to be “slightly” above the 1.531 billion euros achieved in the previous year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.