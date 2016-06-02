FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Metro unit Real nears agreement in wage talks - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Metro unit Real nears agreement in wage talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, June 2 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is nearing a deal with workers at its struggling Real hypermarket chain after it offered not to cut jobs or close stores in return for concessions on wages, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

Metro says wages currently paid at Real are far more generous than at rival chains, making the stores uncompetitive. Some analysts have speculated that Metro could revive attempts to sell the chain once a deal is reached.

Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German grocery market dominated by discounter Aldi and Lidl, also suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller stores. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.