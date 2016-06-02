Metro unit Real nears agreement in wage talks - sources

DUESSELDORF, June 2 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is nearing a deal with workers at its struggling Real hypermarket chain after it offered not to cut jobs or close stores in return for concessions on wages, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

Metro says wages currently paid at Real are far more generous than at rival chains, making the stores uncompetitive. Some analysts have speculated that Metro could revive attempts to sell the chain once a deal is reached.

Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German grocery market dominated by discounter Aldi and Lidl, also suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller stores. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)