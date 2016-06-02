FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro reaches wage deal with workers at Real hypermarket unit
June 2, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro reaches wage deal with workers at Real hypermarket unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds confirmation of deal, details)

DUESSELDORF, June 2 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said on Thursday it has reached a deal with workers at its struggling hypermarket chain, Real, to cut holiday payments after pledging to invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) to modernise stores, safeguarding jobs.

Metro has said wages currently paid to Real's 36,000 employees are up to 30 percent higher than at rival chains, making its 293 stores uncompetitive. Without a deal, Real faced the possibility of a sale and break-up by a financial investor.

A sprawling conglomerate, Metro has been restructuring its business in the last few years to focus on its core wholesale and consumer electronics businesses, selling off its Real hypermarkets in eastern Europe in 2012 and in Turkey in 2014.

Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German grocery market dominated by discounters Aldi and Lidl, also suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller stores.

Metro said in a statement that it had made promises to safeguard most stores and jobs in the deal valid for three and a half years reached with the Verdi trade union, adding it would start talks on a new wage structure in October.

The deal will include cutting holiday payments including for Christmas.

"We are convinced of the sustainability of Real's format, that a hypermarket with enhanced services and increased emotional appeal can be established in the German market," Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

