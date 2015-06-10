FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Metro Bank hires three business development managers
June 10, 2015

MOVES-Metro Bank hires three business development managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Metro Bank said it appointed three new field-based business development managers to expand its intermediary operations throughout England and Wales.

Claire Askham, Harsha Dahyea and Dominic Sheahan will report to Caroline Mirakian, head of key accounts, Metro said.

Askham joins from Legal & General Mortgage Club and will be responsible for the north of England, while Dahyea joins from State Bank of India and will oversee operations in the Midlands.

Sheahan joins from Commercial First to manage the intermediary relationships in the South West. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

