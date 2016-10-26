FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Metro Bank posts first quarterly underlying profit as deposits grow
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 26, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

Metro Bank posts first quarterly underlying profit as deposits grow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank Plc reported a third-quarter underlying profit before tax, driven by growth in lending, deposits and customer accounts.

* The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in March, reported underlying pretax profit of 600,000 pounds ($729,900) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 3.4 million pounds in the second quarter.

* The company, which offers retail, business and private banking, said lending jumped 73 percent to 5.19 billion pounds from a year earlier. Total deposits rose 66 percent to about 7.30 billion pounds.

* The lender, which opened its forty-third store this month, said cost of deposits in the quarter was 80 basis points, down from 87 basis points in the previous quarter.

* "Q4 will see a further fall as deposit re-pricing comes into effect following the reduction in Base Rate in August." Metro Bank said in a statement

* The company, Britain's first new High Street bank in over 100 years, said total revenue rose 78 percent to 53.4 million pounds during the quarter.

* The company said customer accounts rose to 848,000 at the end of September, from 780,000 at the end of June.

* Metro Bank kicks off third-quarter results releases for Britain's "challenger banks", listed in London with the aim of challenging Britain's "Big 5" lenders. ($1 = 0.8220 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.