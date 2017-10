DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The board of German retailer Metro is in favour of withdrawing its Media-Saturn chain of consumer electronics stores from China after the market there proved tougher than expected, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

No final decision on whether to withdraw from the country has yet been made, the sources said.

Metro declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)