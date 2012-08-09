Metro eyes faster Media-Saturn progress after ruling

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said it would push on more quickly with a new price and online strategy at its Media-Saturn chain of consumer electronics shops after a court ruling eased management decision-making.

Metro management last year complained that Media-Saturn founder and shareholder Erich Kellerhals had used his blocking minority of 21 percent at the unit to halt two planned acquisitions and thus slow Media-Saturn’s move into the fast-growing online market.

Metro’s plan to sidestep the veto by setting up a separate board at Media-Saturn to approve measures such as budget and acquisitions by a simple majority was challenged in court by Kellerhals, but the board’s powers were backed by two courts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the court’s decision meant management could now put more effort into ensuring that Media-Saturn offers competitive prices and more products online.

Metro finally has websites up and running for both the Media Markt and Saturn brands in Germany and has already acquired online retailer Redcoon to drive its online strategy.

“We want to work with what we have, but this means we will be able to do it more quickly and effectively,” Koch told journalists on Thursday, ruling out any major acquisitions.

Koch also said that the decision had been well received by ratings agencies. S&P had in May revised the outlook on Metro to negative, citing challenging market conditions as well as the shareholder row at Media-Saturn. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)