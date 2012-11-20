FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro AG CEO says may not cut dividend -paper
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Metro AG CEO says may not cut dividend -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Metro AG expects to significantly improve its cash flow this year, even as profits fall, which may help it to safeguard its dividend payout, the German retailer’s chief executive told a newspaper.

“On the basis of cash flow the conditions have improved compared with a year earlier,” CEO Olaf Koch told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday, when asked whether Metro would cut its dividend.

Metro paid a dividend of 1.35 euros ($1.73) per share for 2011. Analysts on average expect a 2012 dividend of 1.31 euros, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. ($1 = 0.7803 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.