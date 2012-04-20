FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro set for weak Jan sales at Media-Saturn-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 20, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Metro set for weak Jan sales at Media-Saturn-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 20 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is expected to have suffered a sharp fall in January sales at its consumer electronics stores in Germany after calling an end to aggressive discounting, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Once the major growth driver of Metro, sales and profits at its MediaMarkt-Saturn stores stagnated last year, after it was left standing by a shift to customers buying online.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch said at Metro’s full-year results in March that the group had been taken by surprise by the speed at which buyers turned cautious on goods such as stereos and TVs as a result of the economic downturn and that the pressures remained in 2012.

The drop in sales at MediaMarkt-Saturn stores in Germany was at least 10 percent for January, German trade magazine Lebensmittelzeitung reported on Friday.

Representatives from Metro and its MediaMarkt-Saturn unit declined to comment.

Metro is due to report first-quarter results on May 3. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.