#Credit Markets
February 6, 2013

Haniel says not planning to cut Metro stake further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Family-owned conglomerate Haniel said it had no plans to sell more shares in Metro AG after reducing its stake in the German retailer to about 30 percent from 34.2 percent.

Haniel said in November it would sell down stakes in Metro and drugs distributor Celesio to cut its debt to below 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

On Wednesday, it said the sale of Metro shares via the stock exchange generated proceeds of 300 million euros. Shares in Metro rose 3.8 percent to 23.35 euros by 0837 GMT.

$1 = 0.7392 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
