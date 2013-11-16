FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Metro's Kaufhof chain gains from Karstadt troubles -magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - German department store chain Kaufhof is benefiting from troubles at rival chain Karstadt and is not interested in a merger with its competitor, Kaufhof boss Lovro Mandac told a magazine.

“The customers are also aware of the problems at Karstadt and that has certainly brought us sales,” Focus magazine quoted Mandac as saying on Saturday, as retailers gear up for Christmas.

Businessman Nicolas Berggruen rescued heavily-indebted Karstadt from insolvency in 2010 but has come under fire from union representatives in recent months over pay proposals for employees and for not investing enough in the chain.

Services union Verdi this week said there had been progress in pay talks with Karstadt management, diminishing the prospect of strikes heading into the all-important Christmas sales season.

Kaufhof’s owner Metro has ruled out a merger with Karstadt in the past and Mandac said any move in that direction would cost the company three years of development.

“I see no possibility there, unless they (Karstadt’s owners) just gave it to us,” Mandac said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Toby Chopra)

