FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro AG Cash & Carry chief to leave
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 18, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Metro AG Cash & Carry chief to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG said the head of its Cash & Carry business, Frans Muller, is leaving the company on March 31 by mutual agreement, adding Chief Executive Olaf Koch will take on responsibility for the unit.

Metro has over 2,200 stores across the world ranging from cash and carries to electrical stores and department stores. Earlier this month, it cut its dividend for the first time and reported a fall in earnings as economic woes in Europe led shoppers to spend less at its stores. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.