Metro's electronics retailer to boost online business -report
February 10, 2013

Metro's electronics retailer to boost online business -report

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German group Metro’s Media-Saturn consumer electronics retailer aims to step up its online business to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc, , newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.

Media-Saturn, operator of Europe’s largest chain of consumer electronics stores, wants to more than double the share of total sales generated by the online business to 10 percent next year and double it again in the years to come, unit chief Horst Norberg said in an interview with the newspaper published on Sunday.

“We’re stronger than Amazon,” the newspaper quoted Norberg as saying.

The company also aims to add between 40 and 50 stores per year to its current global tally of 942, according to Norberg.

