Retailer Metro lowers 2012 profit expectations
October 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Retailer Metro lowers 2012 profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Metro cut its earnings outlook for 2012 on Friday, blaming rising unemployment in the eurozone and the sovereign debt crisis, sending its shares down.

Metro Group said it now expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) before special items to amount to around 2 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in 2012, rather than being able to match the previous year’s EBIT of 2.37 billion euros.

For 2012, the target of sustainable sales growth remains unchanged, as do the goals for improving cash flow and reducing net debt, the company further said.

Shares extended losses and traded 8.5 percent lower at 1346 GMT. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

