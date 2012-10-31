UPDATE 1-Metro eyes piecemeal sale of Real ops - sources

* Would be easier to sell country units separately - sources

* Polish market difficult at moment

* Metro declines to comment

* Shares rise 2.5 pct (Adds more details, shares)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro is considering splitting the international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.

Metro has been trying to sell Real for years as part of a longer-term strategy to focus on its cash and carry and consumer electronics unit and there has been speculation over recent months that Metro would sell the non-German operations of Real, mostly based in eastern Europe.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch had said on Tuesday that the retailer was assessing all options for Real, adding the hypermarkets in eastern Europe offered good growth potential, “whether for Metro or someone else”.

Real has 420 stores, 312 of which are in Germany. Outside its home market, Real has stores in Poland, Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.

“The opinion is that there’s more value in the parts, than there is in selling as a whole,” said one person familiar with the matter.

Shares in Metro were up 2.5 percent at 22.76 euros at 1003 GMT, the biggest gainer on the MDAX.

A second person said there were parties interested in the various country units, though a sale of the Polish unit might prove more difficult.

Koch had also spoken of the difficulties facing the Metro group’s operations in Poland, where the retail market has become much more discount-driven and companies are having to price aggressively.

Metro declined to comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Maria Sheahan)