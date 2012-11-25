FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro in talks to sell Real's east European stores
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 25, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Metro in talks to sell Real's east European stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to shorten headline)

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG is in talks with several parties interested in buying the east European arm of its Real supermarkets chain, with French rival Auchan as frontrunner, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

Financial sources said market expectations for an acquisition price of around 900 million euros ($1.2 billion)would be realistic, with around 200-300 million for the real estate and 500-600 million for the operating activities.

Metro, which wants to focus solely on wholesale and electronic consumer businesses, has long been considering the sale of Real and its department store chain Kaufhof.

A spokesman for Auchan declined to comment. ($1=0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Matthias Inverardi in Frankfurt and Astrid Wendtland in Paris; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Greg Mahlich)


