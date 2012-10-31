FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Metro eyes piecemeal sale of Real ops - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro is considering splitting the international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.

Metro has been trying to sell Real for years as part of a longer-term strategy to focus on cash and carry and MediaMarkt-Saturn, and Chief Executive Olaf Koch said on Tuesday that the retailer was assessing all options for the division.

There has been speculation over recent months that Metro would sell the non-German operations of Real, mostly based in eastern Europe. Outside Germany, Real is present in Poland, Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.

Metro declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Maria Sheahan)

