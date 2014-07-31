Metro's Media-Saturn helped by World Cup sales

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro AG said the World Cup helped boost quarterly sales at its struggling consumer electronics business as the retailer reported a positive trend at its other units and its board extended the contract of the chief executive.

Metro said its sales for the fiscal third quarter, which runs from April to June, fell 2.7 percent to 14.9 billion euros ($19.96 billion), while core earnings before special items were flat at 276 million euros, both slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 14.8 billion and 265 million, respectively.

Metro confirmed its 2013/14 targets, including for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items of about 1.75 billion euros, although it said it expected a hit from currency effects in the “high double-digit” million euros.

Metro also said its board had endorsed a three-year extension for the contract of Chief Executive Olaf Koch, which was due to run until September 2015.