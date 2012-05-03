FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Metro swings to surprise loss on Media-Saturn costs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 3, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Metro swings to surprise loss on Media-Saturn costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes date)

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Metro, the world’s fourth largest retailer, swung to a surprise first-quarter loss on Thursday, with earnings hurt by investments in its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain.

Metro, which also runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, and department stores, is heavily exposed to shoppers in Europe, many of whom are tightening their purse strings in response to job cuts and government austerity measures.

The Duesseldorf-based company said it did not expect profit to rise this year because of the weak economy and cautioned there were even risks to that guidance, confirming a forecast made in March.

For the first quarter, Metro reported sales of 15.6 billion euros ($20.5 billion) and a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9 million euros.

Analysts had expected the group to report first-quarter sales of 15.6 billion euros and EBIT of 49.5 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.