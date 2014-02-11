Metro sees profit lift from more stable forex, economies

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG hopes more stable economic conditions and exchange rates will help lift profits this year after reporting a dip in first-quarter earnings largely due to lower real estate income and the strong euro.

Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer on Tuesday reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, of 1.073 billion euros ($1.46 billion) for the three months through December, slightly shy of an average analyst forecast for 1.08 billion.

The sprawling German group, which runs cash and carries, supermarkets, department stores and Europe’s top consumer electronics chain, forecast EBIT before special items of around 1.75 billion euros for the 2013/14 financial year and reiterated it expects to see a slight rise in sales in local currencies.