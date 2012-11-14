FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro profit jumps, boosted by longer quarter, acquisition
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Metro profit jumps, boosted by longer quarter, acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Metro Inc, Canada’s third-largest grocer, reported higher earnings on Wednesday as sales rose, helped by an extra week in the quarter and a recent acquisition.

Metro, which competes with Loblaw Cos Ltd and Empire Co Ltd’s Sobeys, said net earnings had risen to C$145.1 million, or C$1.46 a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 29 from C$84.4 million, or 83 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 11.1 percent to C$2.94 billion, and sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.1 percent.

