FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian grocer Metro's profit falls as competition intensifies
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian grocer Metro's profit falls as competition intensifies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by intensifying competition from U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores.

Metro, whose main domestic competitors are Loblaw Cos Ltd and Empire Co Ltd’s Sobeys, said net earnings fell to C$83.6 million, or 88 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter from C$145.1 million, or C$1.46 a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell nearly 9 percent to C$2.61 billion.

The fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 had 12 weeks compared with 13 weeks the previous year.

Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 1.8 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.