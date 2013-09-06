FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro's CEO 'has no plans to break up company' - paper
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Metro's CEO 'has no plans to break up company' - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG’s chief executive Olaf Koch sees growth potential for all parts of the group and has no plans to break it up to focus on its cash and carry business, he said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

“I am not thinking about that because I am not a friend of break-up strategies. I am certain that we can reach sustainable earnings improvement in all divisions,” Boersen-Zeitung quoted Koch as saying.

Metro, which operates cash and carries, supermarkets, department stores and Europe’s biggest consumer electronics chain, is in the midst of rationalising its portfolio and cutting costs to improve its position as well as profits.

Koch said he saw Metro’s cash and carries in Germany, of which he took direct control to manage a turnaround, stabilising in 2014. He also said prospects for Metro’s Real hypermarkets in Germany were “really good”, adding he had no plans to sell them.

To improve its bottom line Metro is also trying to reduce its annual interest bill.

Koch said a 500 million euro ($656 million) bond issued in 2008, carrying a coupon of 9.375 percent, would not be replaced when it matures later this year, and Metro will try to refinance “as little as possible” of a 5.75 percent bond running out next year.

Koch also said there were “clear signs for stability and continuity” from anchor shareholders, which include family-owned conglomerate Haniel, which decided late last year to reduce its stake in Metro. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.