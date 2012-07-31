Metro says will act on weak southern Europe

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro said it has measures ready that it will put in place in the second half of the year to offset the impact of weak business in southern European countries like Spain and Italy.

“The most significant negative impact (on profit) is in southern Europe - Especially in Spain and Italy, non-food expenditures have come down,” Chief Executive Olaf Koch told analysts after Metro reported better than expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)