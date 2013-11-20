FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro considers floating Cash & Carry Russia in spring - sources
November 20, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Metro considers floating Cash & Carry Russia in spring - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering floating a 25 percent stake in its Cash & Carry Russia unit in the European spring, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The initial public offering at the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter could value the unit at no less than 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion), one of the sources said.

The listing would take place in London with a secondary listing possibly being carried out in Moscow, another of the sources said.

Banks have not yet been mandated to organise the flotation, the sources added.

Metro declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Megan Davies and Olga Popova in Moscow; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

