Metro's Russian wholesale unit could float in April -sources
February 7, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Metro's Russian wholesale unit could float in April -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro is preparing to float its Russian wholesale business around Easter, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

The intention to float could be published in the second half of March and the stock could start trading on the London stock exchange in mid-April, the people added.

The sale is expected to raise at least 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) for Metro, with analysts valuing the Russian business as a whole at 4-7.5 billion euros.

Metro declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

