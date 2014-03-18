FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro says market conditions not right now for Russia IPO
March 18, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Metro says market conditions not right now for Russia IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro has put on ice a plan for a stock market listing of a stake in its Russian wholesale business because of market turmoil over the crisis in Ukraine.

The company was hoping to raise at least 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) by selling a quarter of its Russian cash-and-carry operation in a London initial public offering (IPO) organised by Goldman Sachs and Sberbank.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the IPO was unlikely to go ahead given the crisis in Ukraine, which has sent the value of Russian assets tumbling and hit sentiment on world markets.

Metro continues to pursue its plans for an IPO but does not see conditions on capital markets as appropriate “in light of the recent political developments”, a spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

