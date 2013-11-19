FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro considers listing minority stake in Russian unit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Metro considers listing minority stake in Russian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering a stock market listing of a minority stake in its Russian unit to help fund its expansion, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

Metro said it wanted to maintain long-term control of the business, a spokesman said in a written statement, stressing no formal decisions had been made on the issue.

Market and banking sources told Reuters a stock offering for the Russian unit, which runs 70 big-box Cash & Carry outlets, could be worth more than $1 billion.

Sberbank and Goldman Sachs are likely to be working with Metro on the IPO, the sources said. A floation is likely to be in London, two sources said, but is not likely to happen this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.