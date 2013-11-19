Metro considers listing minority stake in Russian unit

DUESSELDORF, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering a stock market listing of a minority stake in its Russian unit to help fund its expansion, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

Metro said it wanted to maintain long-term control of the business, a spokesman said in a written statement, stressing no formal decisions had been made on the issue.

Market and banking sources told Reuters a stock offering for the Russian unit, which runs 70 big-box Cash & Carry outlets, could be worth more than $1 billion.

Sberbank and Goldman Sachs are likely to be working with Metro on the IPO, the sources said. A floation is likely to be in London, two sources said, but is not likely to happen this year.