Thai Berli Jucker shareholders advised to reject deal for Metro Vietnam

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Berli Jucker PCL (BJC) said on Thursday that financial advisers had recommended its shareholders reject a deal to buy German retailer Metro AG’s Vietnamese unit as it could hurt the company’s financial position.

BJC agreed in August to buy cash-and-carry wholesaler Metro Vietnam for 655 million euros ($876 million) to expand into the fast-growing consumer goods sector in Southeast Asia.

BJC’s shareholders vetoed that deal in January due to concern over certain payment conditions, prompting its main shareholder, unlisted TCC Holding Co, to renegotiate the deal.

TCC agreed new terms for the Metro unit in February but its advisers believe that even the revised deal could generate significant risk and have a negative impact on BJC’s overall financial performance, BJC said in a statement.

BJC’s board shared that opinion and TCC will now acquire Metro Vietnam itself if BJC shareholders reject the deal in a meeting on April 17, Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice president for investor relations at BJC, told Reuters.

TCC Holding, part of the TCC group controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has a 73.7 percent stake in BJC. At least 75 percent of shareholders need to vote for the deal for it to go ahead.

BJC, the flagship business in TCC’s consumer goods and trading operations, has been actively buying assets around Southeast Asia to offset slow demand at home. ($1 = 0.7476 euro) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)