FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro sells Vietnam cash-and-carry unit for 655 mln euros
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 7, 2014 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

Metro sells Vietnam cash-and-carry unit for 655 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Metro AG has agreed to sell its cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam to Thailand’s Berli Jucker for 655 million euros($876 million), the German retailer said on Thursday.

Metro said in a statement it expected the deal - subject to approvals from relevant authorities - would create an extraordinary boost to earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) in the 2014/15 fiscal year of a mid three-digit million euro sum.

Europe’s fourth-biggest retailer opened its first cash-and-carry store in Vietnam in 2002 and now operates 19 stores across the country with around 4,000 employees, generating sales of 516 million euros ($692 million) in the 2012/13 fiscal year.

1 US dollar = 0.7476 euro Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.