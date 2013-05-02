FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro CEO sees improvement for cash & carry Germany this year
May 2, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Metro CEO sees improvement for cash & carry Germany this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German retailer Metro said he believes he can improve the fortunes of its cash and carry division in its home market this year.

The division, Metro’s biggest at around 45 percent of group sales, saw sales fall 4 percent in Germany in the first quarter, while all other divisions saw sales growth.

“I‘m positive on the product assortment that’s coming,” Olaf Koch told journalists after the group reported results on Thursday, adding he expected sales growth in 2014 and 2015.

Koch is personally taking charge of the division in a bid to force through an improvement.

He added for the group as a whole April trading had been in line with its expectations, but that the second quarter would be challenging given tough comparatives from last year, when the European soccer championships helped boost sales. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

